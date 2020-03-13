Three cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Sheffield

Three people in Sheffield have been confirmed as having contracted the Covid-19 virus as the UK response to the global pandemic moves from ‘contain’ to ‘delay’. According to Greg Fell, Director of Public Health in Sheffield, the patients are at home in self isolation. People are advised to wash their hands frequently, at least five times a day for 20 seconds, and to stay at home for at least seven days if they notice symptoms of the virus. Symptoms are said to be flu-like and include a high temperature and a new continuous cough. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!