Council U-turn on Sheffield street trees

Nearly 200 trees due to be felled in Sheffield have been saved after a U-turn by the council. A survey of 309 trees scheduled for removal has found that 191 can be retained “on a long-term basis”. Two years ago campaigners were arrested after standing beneath threatened trees in a bid to stop the felling and replacement programme. Green Party councillor Alison Teal, one of those arrested, told Sheffield Live! she’s delighted with the recommendations of the report but disappointed it has taken so long. Baillor Jalloh reports.