Arbitration talks could end Sheffield tree dispute

Fewer trees are to be felled by Sheffield Council and private contractor Amey following talks with Sheffield Tree Action Group to end the long running dispute. Sheffield Council have put forward new plans to reduce the number of trees to be removed from Sheffield streets following a mediated dialogue chaired by the Bishop of Sheffield. Sheffield Live spoke to Councillor Lewis Bagnall, cabinet member for environment and streetscene and Paul Brooke, co-chair of Sheffield Trees Action Group.
