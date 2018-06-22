Street campaign highlights air pollution in Sheffield

School students joined a demonstration in Firth Park to highlight the dangers of air pollution following a report that puts Sheffield among cities that exceed the legal limits. The World Health Organisation has identified 30 areas in the UK where fine-particle air pollution is in excess of ten micrograms per cubic metre. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Graham Jones of the Burngreave Clean Air Campaign.
