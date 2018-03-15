Sheffield students occupy Arts Tower in support of striking lecturers

A group of students have occupied the Arts Tower at the University of Sheffield in support of lecturers on strike over pensions. The University and College Union (UCU) is in dispute with Universities UK, the employer organisation for universities nationwide, over changes to staff pensions arrangements. The students say university management are complicit in “attacks” on pensions as “part of a wider agenda of marketisation” of the education system. A University of Sheffield spokesperson told Sheffield Live: “The University is aware of the situation and will be providing information as appropriate to staff and students”. Baillor Jalloh reports.