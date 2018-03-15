Council reveals half of Sheffield trees could be felled

Sheffield Council has revealed up to 17,500 trees could be felled by private contractor Amey, after publication of the street maintenance contract details at the demand of the Information Commissioner. The disclosure follows repeated freedom of information requests by campaigners. Sheffield Council claim the quantity is not a target and that current estimates are for 10,000 trees to be replaced over the 25 year contract period. Baillor Jalloh spoke to tree campaigner Paul Selby whose complaint to the Information Commissioner led to the revelation.