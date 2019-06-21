Sheffield students join climate demo

Hundreds of school students took part in a climate change protest today in Sheffield, one of many in cities across the UK. The school strike for climate is an international movement of school students engaged in demonstrations and strikes calling for action on global warming and climate change. Activists say strikes will continue until the government hear and address their concerns. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to organiser and youth activist Patrick Wakefield.
