Social entrepreneurs celebrate sector growth

Social entrepreneurs from across the region gathered in Sheffield to share success stories and exchange ideas on future priorities for businesses and charities with social and environmental objectives. The event was organised by Social Enterprise Exchange, a project funded by the European Union which provides business advice and support including small grants. Sheffield Live! is a partner in the delivery of the project and took part in the event. Rob Speranza reports.
