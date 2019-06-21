Science festival plan for abandoned buildings

A grassroots science festival for Sheffield is in planning for Science Week in March 2020 with the aim to place science projects into public and abandoned buildings. Festival founder and science teacher Hassan Al Zaffar hopes the free festival will engage younger audiences from local communities and show them that science can be fun. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
