South Yorkshire flood appeal sets £250k target

South Yorkshire Community Foundation’s appeal for funds to support those affected by the recent floods has raised £80,000 so far towards their £250,000 target. The flood disaster appeal is intended to provide urgent support to people who have been displaced from their homes or suffered property damage in Rotherham, Doncaster, Barnsley and Sheffield. The foundation has been operating for over 33 years and have previously raised and distributed over 29 million pounds in grants to projects in South Yorkshire, including am earlier flood appeal in 2007 when the region also experienced devastating floods. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Ruth Willis, chief executive for South Yorkshire Community Foundation.

South Yorkshire Flood Disaster Appeal