Churches offer food bank help for Universal Credit claimants

Two Sheffield churches have come together to offer food bank support to those who may fall short during the switch over to the Universal Credit system. Universal Credit is currently being rolled out to benefit claimants across Sheffield. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Sam Evans, director of social action with Forge Youth and Chris Hardy, manager of Sheffield 6 Food Bank.
