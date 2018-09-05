Public urged to register as organ donors

Beneficiaries of organ donation are supporting a week long NHS-led campaign to promote voluntary registration as an organ donor in the event of death. Just over one in three adults are currently registered as organ donors with the government considering replacing current arrangements with an opt out system where people would be automatically included with the option to withdraw. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Sam Blackburn, a recipient who received a kidney donation in 2008.
