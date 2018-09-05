Drivers set to face on the spot eye tests

Police are piloting a scheme to test the eyesight of all drivers stopped and which could be extended nationwide. Failure could lead to a driving licence being revoked. The scheme, being tested in Hampshire, Thames Valley and the West Midlands, follows calls for mandatory eye-testing of all drivers backed by the road safety charity Brake. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
