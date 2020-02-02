Pro EU supporters mark Brexit with Peace Gardens vigil

After three and half years since the Brexit referendum, the UK officially left the European Union on Friday night. There were celebrations for some and commiserations for others. In Sheffield around 200 people gathered at the city’s Peace Gardens for a candle lit vigil organised by a group called Sheffield for Europe, to mark what they described as a tragic day. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
