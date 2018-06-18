Orgreave campaigners hold 34th anniversary rally

Hundreds joined a rally to mark the 34th anniversary of the Battle of Orgreave as campaigners continue to make the case for a public enquiry. In October 2016 Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced there would be no public enquiry but campaigners, including Brightside and Hillsborough MP, Gill Furniss, are calling on the Government and new Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, to think again. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live