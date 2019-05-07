May Day rally returns to Sheffield

Hundreds of labour activists joined a Sheffield Trades Council organised May Day celebration on Saturday, with a march through Sheffield city centre and a rally at Barkers Pool. The event is the first organised May Day labour movement parade to be held in Sheffield for at least 20 years. Len McCluskey, General Secretary of Unite the union, joined the speakers platform for the rally outside Sheffield City Hall. Later he spoke to Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh.