Local charity to distribute healthy meal packs

Sheffield charity Element Society has completed a successful crowdfunding to teach cost-of-living kitchen skills and provide ingredients for 1800 meal parcels. The project, started during lockdown, was originally funded to give young people the kitchen skills to cook from scratch, so they were able to help support their families with healthier food options. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Element Society project advisor Shaun Davies.
