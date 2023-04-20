Charity founder’s concern at rise in gun and knife crime

Sahira Irshad, chair of Mums United, a charity that works with parents and young people, spoke to Sheffield Live! after the recent killing of 25-year old Abdullah Hassan in Sheffield. Irshad said she is concerned that knife and gun crime is on the increase in the city. Hassan died after officers found him on Callow Drive in Gleadless Valley on 16 April. A post-mortem examination found he died from a single gunshot wound and police are treating his death as murder. Baillor Jalloh reports.