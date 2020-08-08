Organisations urged to make First Aid a priority

The Source Academy training centre is urging Sheffield businesses and organisations to make First Aid a priority as staff return to workplaces. All businesses are required by law to make provision for First Aid and First Aiders would normally take a refresher course yearly however due to the pandemic the Health and Safety Executive has extended the refresher period. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Daniel Stanbra, director of operations at the Source Academy.
