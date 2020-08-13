Sheffield Council invites evidence for race equality inquiry

Sheffield City Council is asking residents to submit evidence to inform its newly launched inquiry into race equality in the city which is to be led by an independent Race Equality Commission. The Commission is also inviting applications to join its group of commissioners to contribute expertise throughout the inquiry. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to councillor Abtisam Mohamed, cabinet member for education and skills at Sheffield Council, and Olivier Tsemo, chief executive of Sheffield and District African Caribbean Community Association (SADACCA).