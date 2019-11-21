International Social Enterprise Day brought together social entrepreneurs from across Sheffield City Region for a conference on building the social economy. Those attending were inspired by stories of social enterprises in the forefront of flood disaster response, climate change mitigation, health and well being, and support for the homeless, among others. Social enterprises are organisations that put social and environmental purpose before profit. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..