South Yorkshire devolution deal agreed

Political leaders have agreed this week to move forward with a South Yorkshire devolution deal nearly five years after the deal was initially announced. Under the original deal struck in October 2015 the Sheffield City Region deal would grant a directly elected mayor powers over transport, strategic planning and skills, as well as £900M investment over 30 years. In an interview with Sheffield Live! Sheffield City Region Mayor, Dan Jarvis, said: “It’s a really good deal, everybody is a winner, there are no losers.”