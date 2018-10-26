Sheffield Council U-turn on trees

Sheffield City Council have reversed plans to fell some of 300 trees originally earmarked for replacement and to phase in the work on others. The decision has come after several mediation meetings between council officials and tree campaigners. The Sheffield Trees Action Group, STAG, said they welcome the council decision but will continue to campaign to save healthy trees. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
