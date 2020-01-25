Arbourthorne residents welcome police response to crime spike

South Yorkshire Police have promised Arbourthorne residents to deploy more community patrol officers to reduce crime in the area following the suspected murder of a 54 year old man and a recent, unrelated shooting incident. On Wednesday senior police officers, MPs and local councillors met with residents in the estate to discuss the way forward on how to police the area and create opportunities to help engage young people. Bailor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
