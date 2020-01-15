Residents seek answers after shooting in Arbourthorne

A group of Arbourthorne residents have come together to call a public meeting after a spike in violent knife and gun crime in the area, including the shooting of a 12 year old boy at the weekend. Organisers of the meeting say that they are inviting all residents to attend, together with local councillors and the police, to discuss what needs to be done to make the area safe for residents. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
