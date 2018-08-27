Festival of sport brings communities together

More than 80 young people from across Sheffield joined a festival of sport at the weekend bringing together some of the city’s most disadvantaged communities. The event, a collaboration between several city-wide organisations and hosted at Sheffield University’s Goodwin Centre, featured a 5-aside football tournament, BMXing, grafitti workshops and film-making. The multi-sport festival was designed to give young people a chance to learn new skills and to improve links between communities. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!