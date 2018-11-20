Waste food project finds appetite for more

The Real Junk Food Project Sheffield is planning to expand following the success of its pay-as-you feel food recycling store, cafes and schools programme. The Burngreave-based social enterprise has launched a crowdfunding drive under the banner ‘Food Works Not Food Waste’. It is seeking to raise funds for a warehouse to preserve, store and cook food as well as expanding its educational activities. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to founder and director Jo Herceberg and project volunteer Boo Spurgeon.