World Toilet Day aims to get people talking

Irritable Bowel Syndrome, or IBS, affects thousands of people in South Yorkshire and millions across the UK, but many sufferers are too embarrassed to talk about it. As part of World Toilet Day, the IBS Network aims to raise awareness on how to manage IBS and about safe and clean sanitation around the world. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor spoke to IBS Network chief executive, Alison Reid.
