Tram strike leaders deny claims of targeting festival

Unite the Union have denied claims by transport bosses that industrial action on the Supertram network is deliberately targeting Tramlines festival goers. Strike action over the past two weeks has caused disruption on Sheffield’s Supertram network with around 200 drivers and conductors taking part in a pay dispute that is yet to be resolved. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
