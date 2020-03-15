Annual bouldering competition returns to Sheffield

Hundreds of amateur and professional climbers have been taking part in Sheffield’s internationally renowned bouldering competition, the Climbing Works International Festival. The Rab CWIF 2020 is one of few competitions of any sport that allow members of the public to compete alongside climbing professionals. Sheffield Live! will be carrying live broadcast coverage of the Rab CWIF 2020 Semi Finals and Finals. Join us from midday on Sunday, Freeview 7, Virgin 159 or live stream on www.sheffieldlive.org.