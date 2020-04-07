Sheffield hospitals coping with coronavirus surge, says health chief

Greg Fell, Director of Public Health, told Sheffield Live! the city’s hospitals are treating hundreds of Covid-19 patients but are coping with the surge. There have been 822 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Sheffield as of 6 April, according to Public Health England, but thousands more are likely to have been infected by the coronavirus. There have been 51 Covid-19 related deaths reported in Sheffield hospitals. Baillor Jalloh reports.