Covid memorial unveiled in Sheffield city centre

A permanent Covid memorial has been unveiled to remember those who lost their lives to the virus and to those who worked hard to keep people in Sheffield safe. The stainless steel sculpture representing a willow tree was chosen out of 14 entries after Sheffield City Council asked for submissions. The memorial has been installed in Balm Green Gardens, near Barker’s Pool. Baillor Jalloh spoke to Paul Taylor, Sheffield Council’s Covid memorial project lead, and Sheffield Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards.