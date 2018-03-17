Thousands march in anti-racism rally

Dozens of people travelled from Sheffield to London to take part in a national demonstration on Saturday to mark the United Nations international day against racism. Millions around the world are expected to take part in rallies and events in solidarity with victims of racism in a week of activities organised around the anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre, 21 March 1960. The national demonstration comes just a week after anti terror police confirmed they are investigating a number of “Punish a Muslim Day” letters sent to different addresses. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!