Fire service opens doors to the homeless

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service on Eyre street have announced their doors are opened to rough sleepers and those at risk of being on the street as cold winter weather returns this weekend. The city centre headquarters has been converted into a place to sleep since Friday and will remain so for the rest of the weekend. British Red Cross volunteers will be on hand to welcome people and provide hot drinks and snacks, with Framework’s Street Outreach Team and Sheffield City Council’s Housing Solutions service also present to help people access accommodation and support. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!