Sheffield anti-racism campaigners join global solidarity march

Members of Sheffield Stand Up to Racism campaign were among thousands joining the TUC backed World Against Racism march in London on Saturday. The demonstration was organised to mark UN International Day Against Racism, which takes place on 21 March, and is part of a global campaign held in cities across the world. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke earlier this week to campaign organiser Phil Turner.
