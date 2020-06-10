Businesses warned of Legionella risk as buildings re-open

Sheffield Council is warning businesses and schools to be aware of and mitigate risks of Legionella bacteria that may have built up in building water systems during the lockdown period. Legionella bacteria causes Legionnaires Disease which, if caught, can result in a serious and potentially fatal lung infection. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Robert Clark, managing director of Legionella Control.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..