University closures leave students shortchanged

Universities have had to make significant alterations to their courses due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as moving lectures online, extending deadlines and cancelling exams, but students have been offered no compensation. Courtney Wilson, a third-year journalism student at the University of Sheffield, told Sheffield Live! that his course department has been immensely supportive but lecturer strikes and the coronavirus pandemic have left students with a lost year. Sean Johnson reports.
