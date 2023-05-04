Teachers’ strikes continue over pay dispute

Pupils and parents faced another day of disruption this week as teachers in England went on strike again over their ongoing pay dispute with government. Members of the National Education Union (NEU) in England were out of their classrooms on Tuesday for the fifth day of national strike action this year. On previous strike days, dozens of schools in South Yorkshire were either fully or partially closed. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Toby Malinson, joint branch secretary for the NEU Sheffield branch.