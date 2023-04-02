£1.2m government funding for Burngreave youth centre

A Burngreave-based charity from Sheffield is among seven youth centres in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire that are set to share more than £15m in government grants to renovate and build youth facilities. Endeavour, a woodland activity club based in Burngreave, has been granted £1.2m to refurbished its building and to develop new projects. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Edward Thatcher, chief executive of Endeavour.