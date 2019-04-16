Sudanese community pledge support for civilian rule

Sudanese residents in Sheffield have pledge their solidarity with protesters in Khartoum as they call on military leaders now running Sudan to hand over to a civilian-led transitional government. On Monday the African Union urged Sudan’s military junta to transfer power to a civilian-led political authority or face suspension from the AU. Earlier this years hundreds of Sudanese from across South Yorkshire marched through Sheffield demanding the resignation of Omar Al-Bashir. Bashir was president of the country for 30 years until his sudden resignation last week. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!