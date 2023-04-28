Concern grows among those with family in Sudan

Sudanese residents in Sheffield are desperately worried about their families back home as tensions grow amid a ceasefire between the two rival military factions. Abdel Khalig Elmannan told Sheffield Live! his family left Khartoum on Wednesday to a “safe place” near the Egyptian border. The first flight carrying British citizens out of Sudan departed on Wednesday. The British government is still urging UK passport holders to make their own way to the airport as the rescue mission continues. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!