Sheffield plan to recognised Palestinian statehood

Sheffield Council Deputy Leader Olivia Blake has said the city will bring forward a motion to recognise Palestine as an independent state. If passed, Sheffield could become the first UK city to recognise Palestinian statehood. The announcement followed the presentation by Palestinian solidarity campaigners of a petition with over 15000 signatures. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
