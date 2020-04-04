Sheffield MPs welcome Keir Starmer election as Labour’s new leader

Paul Blomfield, MP for Sheffield Central, is among local MPs welcoming news of the election of Sir Keir Starmer as new leader of the Labour Party. The 57-year old defeated Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy in a ballot of party members, trade unionists and registered supporters and will succeed Jeremy Corbyn as opposition leader. The lawyer, who became an MP in 2015, won on the first round of voting, with more than 50% of ballots cast. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!