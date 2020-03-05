Sheffield kicks off Home of Football campaign

A launch event at Sheffield Town Hall has blown the starting whistle on a campaign for recognition of Sheffield as the Home of Football. The Sheffield Home of Football Group unveiled a 180 page document citing the city’s place in early footballing history and setting out proposals outlining how the city could benefit. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Nick Partridge, trustee of the campaign and head of Sheffield Libraries, Archives and Information Services.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..