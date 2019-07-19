Junior football club launches new kit

Sheffield United’s Junior Blades 1981 have been handed a boost ahead of their new football season kick off. The grassroots under 9’s football team debuted its new football kit on Thursday, designed and donated by mobile network operator Giffgaff. The volunteer managed club are now using their new kit to train and prepare for the forthcoming season. Bailor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..