Funding boost for social enterprise

A National Lottery funding award is set to being a £500 thousand boost to social enterprises in the Sheffield City Region. The funding awarded to the Social Enterprise Exchange consortium and Sheffield Social Enterprise Network will support a programme of awareness raising, business support and small grants. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Darren Chouings, chair of Sheffield Social Enterprise Network.
