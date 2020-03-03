£1.2m raised for South Yorkshire flood affected communities

The South Yorkshire Flood Disaster Relief Appeal has raised over £600,000 through a crowdfunding campaign with government pledging to match the results pound for pound. The appeal, launched by South Yorkshire Community Foundation, is to support people and business in South Yorkshire affected by the November 2019 floods. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Ruth Willis, chief executive of South Yorkshire Community Foundation.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..