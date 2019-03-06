Future in doubt for U-Mix youth centre

Funding cuts have put the future of the groundbreaking U-Mix youth and community centre in doubt as talks between Sheffield Council and the charity Football Unites Racism Divides reach a critical stage. The £2.5m centre was opened in 2013, in Lowfield, under the management of FURD, and with grants from the Football Foundation and the government’s My Place initiative through the Big Lottery Fund. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to FURD co-founder and charity trustee Howard Holmes.