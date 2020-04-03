Age UK Sheffield launch appeal to help vulnerable

Age UK Sheffield have launched a fundraising campaign to raise £50,000 to help deliver food, prescriptions and other basic necessities to the city’s most vulnerable people during the coronavirus outbreak. The charity says it is helping over 1000 vulnerable people in the city and demand is increasing. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Steve Chu, chief executive of Age UK Sheffield.
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..