Sheffield company launches children’s book club

A new Sheffield-based social enterprise aims to promote positive images of sub-Saharan Africa through a children’s book club, educational workshops, lectures, campaigns, festivals and the production of educational material. True Talk Africa launched in February and is encouraging children, including those of African heritage, to discover literature by African authors during their school holidays. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to founder Dr. Afua Twum-Danso Imoh.